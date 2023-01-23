Many wait hours to pay respects to Kawananakoa at Iolani Palace in rare ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many waited for hours to pay their respects to late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa at Iolani Palace. She’s honored as a princess for her royal lineage and called ‘Her Royal Highness’. The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was more than 100 years ago. By 3pm, more than a thousand mourners had arrived.

Kawananakoa is a descendant of Hawaii’s alii or royalty so there was a geneology chant and traditional Hawaiian wailing as a hearse brought her casket Iolani Palace.

An honor guard of law enforcement officers carried her casket up the front stairs of the palace.

“Our alii has passed and the love that I have for her for the many things she did. Her work has ceased here on earth so we will not see her again,” said Hailama Farden, Iku Nahalani, Premier, Hale A Na Alii.

Farden says Kawananakoa is not the last alii of Hawaii, but she contributed tremendously to Hawaiian causes. She’s considered the largest donor to Iolani Palace at more than $2 million, but Farden says she contributed to many causes anonymously.

“I would often get calls from her and she would say Hailama, I understand this is happening. Can you please make sure that they are taken care of and I don’t want them to know,” he said.

Inside the palace Throne Room, Kawananakoa was in a hand-crafted koa casket with her wife, Veronica by her side. In a rare ritual, kahili bearers tilted their kahili toward the casket.

Kawananakoa is the 12th person to lie in state in the Throne Room. The last was Prince Kuhio in 1932. It’s also where King Kalakaua, Kawananakoa’s great-granduncle, lain in state in 1891 as did her grandfather, Prince David Kawananakoa in 1908.

“I think it’s really going to be really interesting to watch what happens because it hasn’t been done since Kuhio’s time and Prince Edward’s time, but this may be the last time we see these rituals take place,” said Paula Akana, executive director, Iolani Palace.

Elena Farden brought her daughter, Hosana.

“It was very quiet,” said Hosana.

“This is something you might see at your age you might not realize the significance but in years to come you will remember that you were part of this day,” said Elena Farden.

Bert Nobriega says he waited two hours in line and left the palace in tears.

“I’m glad to be alive during this moment in history and being able to experience,” said Nobriega.

These rare rituals, a part of Hawaii’s past, present and future, and are what Kawananakoa had wished for.

On Monday, there will be a private funeral service at Mauna Ala, the Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu and we’re told there will be 200 dignitaries and invited guests there.

