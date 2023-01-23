Tributes
‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement. (CNN/WTVR/WTKR/TAURUS USA/NEWPORT NEWS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him.

Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.

First grade teacher Abby Zwerner had been shot, allegedly by her 6-year-old student.

Weeks later, students and parents are set to return to the school Wednesday for an open house. Counselors will be on hand to provide help to anyone in need.

But Kautier says he won’t return to class until security is improved. He says he did not make this decision out of fear.

“It was because I am mad – mad that we can’t go to the park, mad we can’t go shopping, mad that we can’t go to the amusement park, mad that we can’t go to school, mad because this is the third school shooting, mad because my mom complained about the buzzer being broke at my school, and nobody did anything about it until now,” he said.

Kautier hopes the school will put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras. He also wants students to carry only clear bookbags.

