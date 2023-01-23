High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living.

The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu.

Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than any other state.

Because of these high prices, many Native Hawaiians are moving to Las Vegas.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Las Vegas continues to see the biggest increase in Native Hawaiian population.

For comparison, a three-bedroom Las Vegas home priced at $300,000 would sell for $1.2 million in Honolulu.

Furthermore, a recent survey found that about 370,000 Native Hawaiians live in the continental U.S. That’s compared to nearly 310,000 living in Hawaii.

