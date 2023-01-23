Hawaii group collects donations for Ukrainians without electricity or heat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The group Hawaii Stands with Ukraine is collecting donations as harsh winter conditions are leaving many in Ukraine without electricity or heat.

The group is looking for necessities like food, sleeping bags, and small generators.

“Just to get that warmth, just to get that communication so that they don’t lose hope — it’s not just to ease the suffering of those cold harsh winter conditions, but it’s also to be a ray of hope or sunshine to say we’re still here, we still care, and we want to help relieve a little of your suffering.” says Lara Palafox, the organizer of Hawaii Stands with Ukraine.

Donate to their GoFundMe here.

