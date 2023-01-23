First Alert Forecast: Huge swell slowly drops, light winds persist, more showers due on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate background east to southeast winds as the high pressure ridge north of the islands remains weak. These lighter winds will allow daytime sea breezes to develop over each island increasing clouds in the afternoon to early evening hours and producing a few brief showers over island mountain and interior sections. Wet weather is expected mid-week as a front moves into the area, possibly followed by unsettled conditions next weekend.

A powerful NW (320 degrees) swell will continue to bring giant surf, and the potential for coastal impacts, through Monday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains posted through Monday for N and W facing shores. Another large NW (320 degrees) swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday.

