First Alert Forecast: Big surf holding, with showers on the horizon

Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected Monday and Tuesday, with a hybrid pattern of light trade winds and afternoon sea breezes. More stable air is moving in over most of the islands, but a weak trough will could bring some much needed rainfall for the island of Hawaii and windward Maui on Monday.

First Alert: Late Tuesday, an approaching upper level disturbance will drive a front toward the islands. This frontal band could reach Kauai Tuesday night or early Wednesday, then slowly move to the eastern end of the island chain Thursday and Friday, with breezy and cooler northeast winds along and behind it. The slow movement of the frontal band may bring a higher chance of some flooding, but it’s too early to tell for sure.

Looking further ahead into the upcoming weekend, we see the potential for some unstable weather, with chances for heavy rain. But at the very least, expect some unsettled weather conditions.

In surf, the high surf warning continues for most north and west facing shorelines through Monday afternoon, with wave heights on north shores still topping off near 40 feet in the morning. Waves will gradually decline late Monday into Tuesday, but another warning-level swell may arrive Wednesday.

South shores will still get a little boost from the west-northwest swell, while east shores will see choppy waves in the 2 to 4-foot range.

