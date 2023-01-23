Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign

The suspects allegedly committed a string of burglaries in Florida. (CNN, WCCO, BREVARD COUNTY SO, ROBOTOR, WORLD SNOW SCULPTING CHAMPIONSHIPS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pair of alleged burglars were arrested due to a sign on their getaway vehicle that read “stolen tag.”

The story was featured on the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in a segment called “Mess Around and Find Out.”

The sheriff’s office was alerted to a red Dodge Ram identified in a string of alleged burglaries in early January. Deputies caught up to a truck matching witness descriptions just before it got on the interstate.

The truck was sporting a cardboard sign that read “stolen tag.”

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said on Facebook that the two suspects stopped to replace the cardboard tag with the vehicle’s real license plate. That’s when deputies swooped in to make the arrests. He says the passenger tried to hide around the front of the truck but was caught.

The suspects were identified as Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette. Ivey says they committed several burglaries in the area, stealing firearms, jewelry and personal documents.

The department said stolen jewelry and a handgun were found in the truck.

Sosa and Doulette are charged with armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and multiple other charges. They are being held without bond.

At the time of their arrests, Ivey said Sosa was out of jail on a $150,000 bond for armed burglary in another county and Doulette was wearing an ankle monitor as the result of previous armed burglary charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
“The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!
Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know
The'Eddie' is set for Wednesday at Waimea Bay.
LIVE: Skip the traffic and parking headaches. Here’s how to watch ‘the Eddie’ online
Generic Image
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year

Latest News

The suspects allegedly committed a string of burglaries, stealing firearms, jewelry and...
Take a Look: Alleged burglars busted when police spot 'stolen tag' sign
This will be the 34th year for the contest, but it has only run nine times. The contest was...
PHOTOS: ‘The Eddie’ went — and thousands of spectators were there to capture the magic
Kawananakoa's wife, Veronica, stood by her casket in Iolani's Palace's Throne Room.
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
Generic Image
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore