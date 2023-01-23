Tributes
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is coming to Hawaii.

He will be performing at the Blaisdell Arena on March 19 as part of his popular Reality Check Tour.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale from Wednesday through Thursday.

Hart’s Reality Check Tour was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of the Year by Billboard, and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

To buy tickets, head to KevinHartNation.com.

