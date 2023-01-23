Tributes
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says

Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities said nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid in Tennessee on Saturday.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said someone heard faint cries coming from nearby a dumpster behind the firehall in Linden. When the person investigated, they found the cooler and the puppies. Weems said a few of them were almost dead.

Weems said the pups were taken to the jailhouse where they are being taken care of by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

WSMV reports four of the puppies have been adopted so far. Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to visit the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, Tennessee.

