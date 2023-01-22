Tributes
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year

Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.(Pete Claproth)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “The Eddie” — one of the world’s most prestigious (and difficult) big-wave surfing contests — returns from a 7-year hiatus to make a splash in the history books.

For the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave International, female surfers will be competing alongside the men.

Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.

Female surfers include: Andrea Moller, Emily Erickson, Justine Dupont, Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric and Paige Alms.

Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.(Pete Claproth)

“It’s just having fun being out there with all family and friends i would consider and trying to catch the biggest waves we can along with keeping eddie aikau’s legacy alive,” said Makani Adric.

Special Section: ‘The Eddie’

There will also be six female alternates: Bianca Valenti, Laura Enever, Raquel Heckert, Silvia Nabuco, Polly Ralda and Isabelle Leonhardt.

Kauai’s Keala Kennelly was the first woman to ever earn an invite as a non-alternate at the end of 2016. However, that event, which was set to take place in the beginning of 2017 did not occur.

