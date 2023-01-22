UH men’s volleyball gets series sweep over Saint Francis to close out first homestand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team completed their series sweep over Saint Francis Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows got the win via a three set sweep with final scores of 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.

The wins move the reigning NCAA Champions to 4-0 on the young season.

The Greek duo of Spyros Chakas and Dimitrios Mouchlias both notched 14 kills with Mouchlias tallying three aces while Chakas dished out three digs.

It was also a chance to see some of Hawaii’s reserves with Keoni Thiim smacking five aces on the series.

Up next, UH hits the road for a trip to North Carolina with matches against Queens, Belmont-Abbey and Barton.

