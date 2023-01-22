Tributes
UH men’s basketball secure 67-63 road win over first-place UC Riverside

(@HawaiiMBB)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team pick up a crucial road win on Saturday.

The ‘Bows knock off UC Riverside — the current first place team in the Big West conference.

The win keeps UH in the mix after the ‘Bows loss on Thursday.

JoVon McClanahan led with 19 points, while Bernardo De Silva added 18 of his own.

The ‘Bows return home next week to take on UC Santa Barbara.

