UH men’s basketball secure 67-63 road win over first-place UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team pick up a crucial road win on Saturday.

The ‘Bows knock off UC Riverside — the current first place team in the Big West conference.

The win keeps UH in the mix after the ‘Bows loss on Thursday.

JoVon McClanahan led with 19 points, while Bernardo De Silva added 18 of his own.

BIG ROAD WIN! 'Bows knock off first-place UC Riverside to move a half-game from the top of the Big West standings! #RoadWarriors #GoBows 🌈💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/70HuIYw2vh — HAWAII BASKETBALL (@HawaiiMBB) January 21, 2023

The ‘Bows return home next week to take on UC Santa Barbara.

