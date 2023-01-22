Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Skip the traffic and parking headaches by watching ‘The Eddie’ online. Here’s how

The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition dedicated to the North Shore’s legendary waterman.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:13 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people will flock to Waimea Bay on Sunday for the first “Eddie” big-wave surf contest since 2016. Be prepared for lots of excitement — and lots of traffic congestion.

That’s why organizers are asking you to consider skipping the commute altogether and watching online.

You’ll be able to watch The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational starting Sunday morning at the event’s website.

The big-wave surf contest was last held in 2016 — and so many people watched live from their office and home computers that internet service islandwide slowed.

Event organizers say the stream got more than 1 million views from fans around the globe.

As the even is underway Sunday, Hawaii News Now will be following all the action and bringing you updates live across our digital platforms, including on our Roku and Apple TV apps and on Facebook.

How to stream Hawaii News Now on-demand

How to download the Hawaii News Now mobile app

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
Condo where fatal fire happened didn’t have sprinklers, alarms didn’t sound
Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Criminal Property Damage Suspect
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

Latest News

A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
Condo where fatal fire happened didn’t have sprinklers, alarms didn’t sound
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016
“The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!
Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know