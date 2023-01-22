Skip the traffic and parking headaches by watching ‘The Eddie’ online. Here’s how

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people will flock to Waimea Bay on Sunday for the first “Eddie” big-wave surf contest since 2016. Be prepared for lots of excitement — and lots of traffic congestion.

That’s why organizers are asking you to consider skipping the commute altogether and watching online.

You’ll be able to watch The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational starting Sunday morning at the event’s website.

The big-wave surf contest was last held in 2016 — and so many people watched live from their office and home computers that internet service islandwide slowed.

Event organizers say the stream got more than 1 million views from fans around the globe.

As the even is underway Sunday, Hawaii News Now will be following all the action and bringing you updates live across our digital platforms, including on our Roku and Apple TV apps and on Facebook.

