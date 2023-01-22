Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police respond to reported shooting in Los Angeles-area city

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:48 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) - Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday.

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 p.m.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
Condo where fatal fire happened didn’t have sprinklers, alarms didn’t sound
The Eddie is returning to Waimea Bay on Sunday.
Tens of thousands expected to descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Criminal Property Damage Suspect
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

Latest News

The Eddie is returning to Waimea Bay on Sunday.
Tens of thousands expected to descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
“The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!
Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know
The'Eddie' is set for Wednesday at Waimea Bay.
Skip the traffic and parking headaches by watching ‘The Eddie’ online. Here’s how