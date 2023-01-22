Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died last December. She was 96.

Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani Palace for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The casket arrives around 1:30 p.m. with a traditional Hawaiian Chants procession into the throne room.

The pedestrian gate on King Street will open at 2 p.m.

Lei and flowers are welcome and will be taken to Mauna Ala where the late heiress will be buried on Monday.

Organizers also said there will be a performance area fronting the palace for mourners who would like to present a gift of mele or hula.

The Kawananakoa family requests mourners respect the dignity of the event and behave appropriately. Flash photography, video, large bags and backpacks are prohibited inside Iolani Palace.

Parking is available at Civic Center Municipal Parking or along the streets.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was Prince Jonah Kuhio in 1922.

Kawananakoa, Campbell Estate heiress, was considered a princess by many because of her royal lineage.

“She is a descendant of of Queen Kapiolani’s nephew Prince David Kawananakoa. Her mother was instrumental in the founding of Iolani Palace in 1966,” said Zita Cup Choy, Iolani Palace historian.

Queen Liliuokalani’s private funeral was also in the throne room.

Kawananakoa was president of the Friends of Iolani Palace for almost 30 years. She donated money, artifacts the family inherited and was a guiding force for the palace’s restoration.

Many community leaders honor the legacy she dedicated to her people.

For more information on the memorial service or to make an online gift, click here.

For more on the life and legacy of Kawananakoa, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.