Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction.
Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle at which time it collided with the Zipper barrier.
Police said was ejected onto the roadway and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.