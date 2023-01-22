Man critically injured after crashing into barrier on H-1 in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into a zipper barrier on the H-1 Freeway late Saturday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction.

Honolulu police said the man was traveling on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle at which time it collided with the Zipper barrier.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound direction. (Honolulu Police Department)

Police said was ejected onto the roadway and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.