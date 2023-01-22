Tributes
Large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home

A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured.

The incident was one of many lifeguards and Honolulu EMS have responded to as a powerful swell rolls in, bringing surf upwards of 30 feet.

The waves are big enough for “The Eddie” surf contest to be held. And organizers say an estimated 60,000 people have flocked to Waimea Bay for the event.

With so many on the beaches, lifeguards are urging spectators to be aware — and never turn their back on the ocean.

Ocean Safety officials said they responded to a home on Ke Iki Road on the North Shore about 9:15 a.m. after a large wave roared ashore, slamming into two adults and a baby on the shoreline.

The baby was washed under the home, but quickly retrieved.

EMS said they evaluated the child, who was uninjured.

Earlier in the day, about 8 a.m., EMS also responded after a 14-year-old boy fell about 10 feet out of a tree while attempting to watch “The Eddie” surf contest at Waimea Bay.

The child was taken to an emergency room in serious condition.

And Ocean Safety and EMS were called to Chun’s surf break about 10:30 a.m. to treat a surfer who suffered possible broken ribs. The surfer declined transport to an emergency room.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

