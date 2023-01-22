Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience.

It may look like an ordinary Yoga class, but it’s anything but. Hot Yoga Waikiki has implemented a new-in person hybrid system to hold physical classes, led by instructors from around the world.

Allowing participants to get instruction from some of the best Yogis.

“What we’ve done is we’ve reached out to the best resources in the world and brought them to our studios remotely so they can visually see our studios through the high tech camera system we’ve set up in the room and every studio here.” Hot Yoga Waikiki CEO Catherine Macomber told Hawaii News Now. “They hear the instructor with the sound system that we’ve put in the room as well.”

It’s not just a regular zoom, instructors are given multiple angles of the room and the ability to zoom the image to give live instruction to individuals as if they were actually in the room.

A by product of the pandemic when everything was virtual, using that technology and evolving it.

With it still being the start of the new year, trainers and customers alike say that hot yoga is one of the best ways to fulfill your New Year’s resolutions.

“It’s absolutely important and necessary to be able to say, hey, I know I can go there, I can just stand there and know that I’m burning calories and getting the benefit of just being in the energy of the room.” Macomber said.

“Pull the trigger, just come down and do it. That’s the bottom line because if you don’t, you’ll never do it.”

Jesus Guillen started going to classes about a year ago and says that he’s seen the results of yoga first hand, from weight loss to better mobility.

“The benefits are incredible.” Guillen said. “I have a lot of energy because of it, you know what, this is a great place to come, there’s a lot of positive energy.”

The classes aren’t just for the experienced yogis, they invite everyone to come and try it out.

For more information on how to sign up for a class, click here.

