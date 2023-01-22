Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Experts: Hawaii’s economy poised to slow down ‘significantly,’ but stop short of recession

The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders who say they need help to weather a tough economy this year.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economists say the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession.

And while Hawaii is in a good position, we will still feel it.

UH Economic Research Organization Executive Director Carl Bonham said Hawaii has the return of international visitors to look forward to along with strong federal spending and a robust construction sector.

All that means “Hawaii will not go into recession, but we will slow down pretty significantly,” he said.

He added, “If you’ve got a credit card balance that you’re not paying off, your interest rates are going up. And one of the best things you can do is pay that down. Those rates ... they’re going to continue to rise.”

The Hawaii Chamber of Commerce said the outlook is all the more reason for lawmakers to pass tax relief and incentives for small businesses.

“Even though we’re seeing economic activity, many of our small businesses are still digging out of this deep hole those dug by the pandemic,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, chamber president and CEO.

“They’re still facing other challenges, too ... like supply chain issues, inflation workforce shortages, the rising costs of supplies. And of course, the uncertainty of the global economic environments.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
Condo where fatal fire happened didn’t have sprinklers, alarms didn’t sound
The Eddie is returning to Waimea Bay on Sunday.
Tens of thousands expected to descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Criminal Property Damage Suspect
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

Latest News

The Eddie is returning to Waimea Bay on Sunday.
Tens of thousands expected to descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
“The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!
Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know
The'Eddie' is set for Wednesday at Waimea Bay.
Skip the traffic and parking headaches by watching ‘The Eddie’ online. Here’s how