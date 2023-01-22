Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who served as coordinator of the COVID-19 response and counselor to President Joe...
Jeff Zients, who served as coordinator of the COVID-19 response and counselor to President Joe Biden, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks.

Since serving as COVID-19 response coordinator, Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Biden’s first term.

The two people familiar with the matter were not authorized to publicly discuss Biden’s plans before an official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post first reported on Zients’ expected appointment.

___

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!
Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know
Criminal Property Damage Suspect
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
An estimated 40,000 spectators are flocking to Waimea Bay on Sunday to see 40 elite surfers...
LIVE: Tens of thousands descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
Condo where fatal fire happened didn’t have sprinklers, alarms didn’t sound

Latest News

FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for...
Harris seeks to rally abortion-rights backers after setbacks
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California
A high surf warning has been issued for the north and west shores of most of the islands as a...
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores
An estimated 40,000 spectators are flocking to Waimea Bay on Sunday to see 40 elite surfers...
LIVE: Tens of thousands descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016