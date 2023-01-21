Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month.

Lottery officials said she purchased her ticket from a Publix grocery store on Peachland Boulevard in the Port Charlotte area.

Officials said that Dowling claimed her million-dollar prize at lottery headquarters and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, the $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-in-4.5.

The retailer where Dowling purchased her winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons

Latest News

A high surf warning has been issued for the north and west shores of most of the islands as a...
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning now posted for most north and west shores
An agent walks past the head of a statue depicting the Greek goddess Themis, outside the...
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising
“The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!
Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know
Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016