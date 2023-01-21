Tributes
Wahine basketball falls to UC Irvine in overtime despite Wahinekapu’s late efforts

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wahine basketball team fell victim to UC Irvine in overtime Thursday night.

Hawaii trailed by 14 points late in the third quarter — but a final push in the fourth gave the ‘Bows a chance.

In the final seconds, Lily Wahinekapu forced overtime after making two free throws.

However, the Anteaters took control of the extra minutes early, scoring the first six points.

The 71-67 loss hands the ‘Bows its second loss in the last three games.

Daejah Phillips led Hawaii with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The ‘Bows went 1-of-18 from beyond the arc.

Hawaii looks to get back in the win column against UC Riverside on Saturday.

Tip off is 7:00 p.m. HST in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

