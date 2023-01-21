Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation

UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an...
UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems.(University of Hawaii)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday.

UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems.

EPA classifies ethylene glycol as a hazardous substance.

The entire closed coolant system is estimated to hold about 480 gallons. At this time, it’s unclear how much of the substance was released.

The university has contracted an independent laboratory to determine the exact mixture and precise amount of the leaked fluid.

The leaks were detected on Jan. 10 when telescope staff could not restart the system after it had been turned off in mid-December due to a winter storm.

The cause of the leak and its impacts remain under investigation.

The chilling system will remain off until the investigation is completed.

The university said the State Department of Health has been notified of the leaks.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Criminal Property Damage Suspect
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home

Latest News

A high surf warning has been issued for the north and west shores of most of the islands as a...
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores
Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street.
27-year-old man critically injured after being shot in Kalihi
“The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!
Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know
Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016