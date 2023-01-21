Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Ja Morant at half

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:21 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him.

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk appeared in court Friday.
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Two Springfield EMS workers were in court on Friday on murder charges.
EMS workers charged with murder plead not guilty
Alec Baldwin plans to finish production of the movie "Rust" despite facing involuntary...
SAG-AFTRA chief calls Alec Baldwin charges 'uninformed'
John Pelletier has been in charge of the Maui Police Department for 401 days now.
With just a year under his belt, MPD chief reflects on his achievements and obstacles