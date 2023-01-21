Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
Samson Souza faces a misdemeanor charge for interrupting House Speaker Scott Saiki's opening...
Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge

Latest News

HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
Mayor: Up to 40,000 spectators expected on Oahu’s North Shore for the first ‘Eddie’ contest...
Mayor: Up to 40,000 spectators expected on Oahu’s North Shore for the first ‘Eddie’ contest since 20
Kawananakoa's private funeral service will be at Mauna Ala on Monday.
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
Mayor: Up to 40,000 spectators expected on Oahu’s North Shore for the first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
Josh Green set to deliver first State of the State address