Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury reaches guilty verdict in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
Samson Souza faces a misdemeanor charge for interrupting House Speaker Scott Saiki's opening...
Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge

Latest News

HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
City urges ‘The Eddie’ spectators to plan ahead, prepare for congestion as preps underway
City urges ‘The Eddie’ spectators to plan ahead, prepare for congestion as preps underway
After just 4 hours, jury reaches guilty verdict in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder
After just 4 hours, jury reaches guilty verdict in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder
This combination of photos provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Dept. shows Peter J....
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
Maui Health CEO announces retirement
After nearly 6 years of leadership, Maui Health’s first CEO announces retirement