Police investigating after 27-year-old man was shot in Kalihi

Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street.
Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Kalihi.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.

Investigators said no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

