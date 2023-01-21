Police investigating after 27-year-old man was shot in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Kalihi.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.

Investigators said no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

