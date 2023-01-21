Police investigating after 27-year-old man was shot in Kalihi
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Kalihi.
Officials said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kalaunu street.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma facility at a nearby hospital in critical condition, said authorities.
Investigators said no arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
