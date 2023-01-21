Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance into yard in Hawaii Kai

Criminal Property Damage Suspect
Criminal Property Damage Suspect(HPD)
By Megan Ramones
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:43 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of a residence on Niumalu Loop causing damage and injury.

HPD said the suspect can be seen wearing dark colored clothing and a dark helmet, riding on an unknown motorcycle or moped.

No word on the extent of damage and injury.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD or leave a tip on their website.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons

Latest News

FBI warns of sextortion schemes targeting boys
Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI warns
The justices have ruled that incumbent Maui councilmember Alice Lee did win her seat in...
State’s highest court rules incumbent Maui councilmember won seat in key race
John Pelletier has been in charge of the Maui Police Department for 401 days now.
With just a year under his belt, MPD chief reflects on his achievements and obstacles
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
Josh Green set to deliver first State of the State address