Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance into yard in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a motorcycle rider who threw what appeared to be a flammable substance into a yard in Hawaii Kai.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing an object at the front door of a residence on Niumalu Loop causing damage and injury.

HPD said the suspect can be seen wearing dark colored clothing and a dark helmet, riding on an unknown motorcycle or moped.

No word on the extent of damage and injury.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD or leave a tip on their website.

