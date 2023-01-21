Tributes
Josh Green set to deliver first State of the State address as Hawaii governor

At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as lieutenant governor to focus on affordable housing, homelessness and public health.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is set to make his very first State of the State address as Hawaii’s ninth governor on Monday.

Green, who’s held the office for a little over a month, is expected to unveil a comprehensive strategy for affordable housing, which had been at the forefront of his campaign.

Green has pledged to bring together private developers and philanthropists to build “thousands of new homes for Hawaii families” — in part, he said, by converting illegal vacation rentals into affordable housing.

He has previously said that he would use emergency powers to adjust some of the processes that are obstructing the ability to build housing.

Green is leading the state at a difficult time for many Hawaii families who are grappling with record-high inflation in a place where the cost of living is already the nation’s highest.

Other priorities he plans on taking on include eliminating “regressive” taxes on food and medicine, leading the nation in addressing climate change and addressing health disparities among Native Hawaiians.

The governor’s State of the State address will be held on Monday at noon.

HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
City urges ‘The Eddie’ spectators to plan ahead, prepare for congestion as preps underway
After just 4 hours, jury reaches guilty verdict in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder
