Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Headed to ‘the Eddie’? Here’s what you need to know

Crowds — just as massive as the swell — are expected to pack Waimea Bay in the tens of thousands.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “The Eddie” big-wave surf contest is a go for Sunday at Waimea Bay!

If you’re planning to go, city officials and organizers are urging you to plan ahead — and prepare for massive crowds. Some 30,000 to 40,000 people are expected to flock to Oahu’s North Shore for the event.

A huge swell is forecast to be rising Sunday morning, which means the competition could begin around 8 a.m.

Special Section: ‘The Eddie’

If you’re planning on attending, here’s what you need to know:

  • Parking will be very limited.

There will be very little public parking available for the event.

Organizers say paid parking will be available at Waimea Valley’s mauka and makai parking lots.

Public parking will not be allowed on either side of Kamehameha Highway from Iliohu Place to the Saints Peter & Paul Mission beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. through the duration of the event.

Special duty officers will be joined by private security to conduct traffic control.

  • Consider taking the city bus or ride-hailing.

Congestion on Oahu’s North Shore is expected to begin Saturday night.

Organizers are urging event goers to sit in three to fours of traffic.

To alleviate some congestion, the city is providing additional city buses to the even. There will be four extra, early-morning city buses on Route 52 to the North Shore from Honolulu.

You can pick them up on the mauka side of Ala Moana Center at 4:30 a.m. through 6 a.m.

TheBus will also operate shuttles marked “60 HONOLULU-ALA MOANA” to Waimea Bay and “60 HALEIWA” to Haleʻiwa between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. These services should provide trips every 30 minutes.

Regular fares and passes will apply. For more information, go to thebus.org.

Another option: Hail an Uber or Lyft. But expect those rides to be pricey.

  • Respect the communities you’re visiting.

Event organizers are reminding residents that “The Eddie” is both a sporting event and a historical one, recognizing and honoring the legacy of one of Hawaii’s most revered watermen.

“That legacy is just so enormous and just so mind boggling,” organizer Clyde Aikau HNN in December.

The North Shore is the very place where Eddie Aikau saved hundreds of lives in the 1970s as Waimea Bay’s first lifeguard and a pioneer of big-wave surfing.

That all means that visitors to the North Shore are being asked to be respectful, including by properly disposing of their trashing and following park rules. Alcohol, smoking and large canopies are not allowed.

The city said additional restroom facilities and trash bins will be provided.

There are no authorized food concessions so bring necessary supplies if you plan to spend the day.

Also be aware that cell phone and internet services may be spotty at Waimea Bay because of the number of people who will be there and the area’s unique geography.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
After just 4 hours, jury returns guilty verdict in gruesome North Shore murder
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons

Latest News

Mayor: 40,000 spectators expected for first ‘Eddie’ contest since 2016
Criminal Property Damage Suspect
Manhunt underway for suspect who threw flammable substance at home
A person was found unresponsive following a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, a Honolulu Fire...
HFD: 77-year-old man killed in large blaze at Aiea highrise
The justices have ruled that incumbent Maui councilmember Alice Lee did win her seat in...
State’s highest court rules incumbent Maui councilmember won seat in key race