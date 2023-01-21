Hawaii men’s basketball loss to UC Irvine shakes up Big West conference standings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s basketball team fell to UC Irvine Thursday night despite late efforts to force the comeback.

The ‘Bows played catch-up throughout almost the entire first half.

The late push wasn’t enough, despite JoVon McClanahan’s 14 points in the second half.

Kamaka Hepa led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Noel Coleman pitched in 13 points.

The UC Irvine 76-68 win marks the Rainbow Warriors second loss in the last 11 games.

UH moves to 5-2 in conference standings — fourth in the Big West.

Hawaii completes the road trip with UC Riverside on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.