FIRST ALERT: High surf warning now posted for most north and west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive during the overnight hours Saturday night into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning will take effect at midnight Saturday night for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.

The warning will be in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Surf is expected to rise quickly during the night, peaking Sunday in the 35 to 45 foot range for north shores and 20 to 30 feet for west shores.

Large waves may impact beachfront properties and coastal infrastructure, and may also result in road closures due to overwash with sand and other debris.

That threat will be highest during the early-morning hours Sunday and Monday, when very high tides are forecast.

The warning may be extended to exposed shores of the island of Hawaii as the swell moves down the island chain.

Organizers of “The Eddie” are also watching this swell, with the renowned big-wave competition set for Sunday.

This story may be updated.

