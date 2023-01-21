First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell

A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

More stable conditions should move in Sunday and Monday with returning trade winds, along with more normal clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings, especially for the eastern end of the state.

There will be a brief lull in the surf for north and west shores, with waves declining below high surf advisory levels Saturday. Waves are forecast to rise rapidly Saturday night into Sunday, peaking over 40 feet for north-facing shores, with waves peaking near 30 feet for west shores.

The waves and the winds should be good for the Eddie at Waimea Bay. But the high waves will also impact coastal properties, harbors and infrastructure, including roadways, especially during the early morning hours Sunday and Monday due to higher tides.

Waves will likely remain above warning levels until Monday night, with another extra-large northwest swell potentially bringing more warning level waves by the middle of next week.

