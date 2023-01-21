City: Expect delays, congestion amid Kailua roundabout construction project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is advising drivers to be cautious and expect delays when traveling in Kailua.

That’s because a construction project is ongoing at the Kalapawai roundabout, in front of Kailua’s Kalapawai Market.

The intersection at Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road is getting new sidewalks, raised pedestrians crossings and new drainage infrastructure.

The city said they just finished the first part of a 9-phase project. Phase two will start next Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Phase 2 will include an eastbound lane closure on Kailua Road between Kainalu Drive and Kalāheo Avenue. No left turns will be allowed at the intersection of Kailua Road and Kalāheo Avenue. A 24/7 detour will utilize Kuʻukama Street and two-way traffic fronting Kalapawai Market will be allowed. (DTS)

Drivers are advised to plan ahead as one eastbound lane will be closed on Kailua Road between Kainalu Drive and Kalaheo Avenue.

City officials said no left turns will be allowed at the intersection and there will be a 24/7 detour on Kuukama Street.

The entire project is set to be completed by 2024.

For more information on the project, construction schedules, detour patterns and remaining phases, click here.

