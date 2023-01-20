Traffic violators owe Hawaii taxpayers tens of millions in unpaid fines, records show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned that tens of millions of dollars are owed to state taxpayers by delinquent drivers who skipped out on traffic fines.

This investigation revealed the money has been sitting for years without efforts by law enforcement to collect — while many who owe money just keep driving and putting others on the road at risk.

One of those deadbeat drivers is charged with manslaughter for the deaths of Ron and Michelle Hartman, who were visiting from Virginia when they were hit head on in Kahuku.

The driver charged with recklessly causing their deaths had been illegally driving for years.

Brennan Canumay is in jail awaiting trial for the latest of his traffic crimes and violations he’s committed with apparently little fear of punishment.

‘No consequences for their actions’

Attorney Patrick McPherson said Canumay is not an isolated case.

“It’s this system where we have a black hole,” McPherson said. “We have these problem drivers that get ticket after ticket after ticket and there’s no consequences for their actions.”

Before he allegedly killed the Hartmans, court records show Canumay went year after year regularly violating traffic laws. He was pulled over at least 20 times since 2014.

In early years he paid a few fines — $840 worth. But after that he pretty much ignored the traffic enforcement system.

Eventually, he owed $3,376 dollars in fines on the day of the wreck.

In eight years, he’d only had four court appearances — the latest in 2021, when he owed thousands to the state’s collection agency.

Attorney Pat McPherson says deadbeat drivers aren’t deterred by loss of their license and damaged credit.

“There’s an abundance of people here doing that,” McPherson said. “So there is no reason to pay the fine because the only penalty is you can’t do those, so therefore, ‘Who cares? I am just not going to pay. There’s no penalties for not paying.”

And the unpaid fines continue to add up — year after year.

Tens of millions in unpaid fines

Hawaii News Now requested records of the Judiciary’s collections agency referrals and collections back to 2011. That year more than $15 million was sent to the collection agency and $8 million was paid. So the unpaid balance rose $7 million dollars.

The ratio of referrals to collections varies widely year to year.

In 2017, courts sent the most ever to collection — more than $22 million and collected about more than $9 million, adding $13 million dollars to the unpaid balance.

All the uncollected money over those 11 years came to $81.7 million — money traffic violators still owe the taxpayers.

The same process of referrals and collections goes back years before, so the total amount of pending collections is certainly higher than that $82 million.

It’s amounts that state Sen. Chris Lee, who has chaired both the transportation and judiciary committees, found astounding.

“Just the sheer volume of money that’s involved here that we’re talking about, is staggering,” Lee said. “You could build a brand new high school in Hawaii for that much money.”

Lee said he will be looking for ways to improve the situation.

“And now, clearly, in Hawaii, we’ve identified there’s a lot of potential to do better. And that’s something that we really have to dive into this coming year,” Lee said.

