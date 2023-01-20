Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Team Makai to feature two neighbor island players in 2023 Polynesian Bowl

Of the 131 players at the Polynesian Bow, two hail from the neighbor islands, one being Kapa’a’s Solomone Malafu.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fifth edition of the Polynesian Bowl is set to feature some of the top prospects from around the nation and the islands.

Of the 131 players at the Polynesian Bow, two hail from the neighbor islands, one being Kapa’a’s Solomone Malafu.

The Warriors do-it-all weapon will be suiting up for team Makai Friday night on the defensive side.

The UCLA commit saying its a tremendous honor to represent his school and his garden isle community.

“It means a lot to represent my school and where I come from because you know, a lot of questions that’s been asked like there are like the players and everything is like where you’re from and like what high school you’re from and just to represent that is a lot.” Malafu told Hawaii News Now. “It means a lot to me and to my school as well.”

There are also 11 other local boys set to dawn the gold and white — all looking forward to showing out on prime time.

”I’m hoping to receive a pick or two, you know, you never know, but honestly just to have fun out there.” Mililani defensive back Ezekiel Rodrigues said. “Just enjoy the moment, take everything in and just, yeah, just have fun.”

Team Makai is being led by longtime NFL coach romeo Crennel, who’s soaking up the island sun while coaching up some of the countries best.

“I mean this is a great place to be first of all and then the players who are here, there’s some quality players here, and they’ve been displaying their talent and then also they’ve been displaying the fact that they’re good young men.” Crennel said.

He’s also looking to get the win.

“What I want to see is, I want to see them execute the technique in the game and if they do that, then they will represent me and themselves very well.”

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl kicks off tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on the NFL Network.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing
The U.S. Coast Guard says it's monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands.
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode
EMS ambulance
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous

Latest News

Team Makai to feature two neighbor island players in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Hawaii men’s basketball hits the road to face UC Irvine, UC Riverside
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team
Wahine basketball returns to the Stan to host UC Irvine, UC Riverside