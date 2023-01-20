Team Makai to feature two neighbor island players in 2023 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fifth edition of the Polynesian Bowl is set to feature some of the top prospects from around the nation and the islands.

Of the 131 players at the Polynesian Bow, two hail from the neighbor islands, one being Kapa’a’s Solomone Malafu.

The Warriors do-it-all weapon will be suiting up for team Makai Friday night on the defensive side.

The UCLA commit saying its a tremendous honor to represent his school and his garden isle community.

“It means a lot to represent my school and where I come from because you know, a lot of questions that’s been asked like there are like the players and everything is like where you’re from and like what high school you’re from and just to represent that is a lot.” Malafu told Hawaii News Now. “It means a lot to me and to my school as well.”

There are also 11 other local boys set to dawn the gold and white — all looking forward to showing out on prime time.

”I’m hoping to receive a pick or two, you know, you never know, but honestly just to have fun out there.” Mililani defensive back Ezekiel Rodrigues said. “Just enjoy the moment, take everything in and just, yeah, just have fun.”

Team Makai is being led by longtime NFL coach romeo Crennel, who’s soaking up the island sun while coaching up some of the countries best.

“I mean this is a great place to be first of all and then the players who are here, there’s some quality players here, and they’ve been displaying their talent and then also they’ve been displaying the fact that they’re good young men.” Crennel said.

He’s also looking to get the win.

“What I want to see is, I want to see them execute the technique in the game and if they do that, then they will represent me and themselves very well.”

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl kicks off tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on the NFL Network.

