Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba spot in Kaimuki

Honolulu Police are now searching for two men accused of burglarizing "Teapresso" on Waialae...
Honolulu Police are now searching for two men accused of burglarizing "Teapresso" on Waialae Avenue.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki was broken into early Thursday morning, officials say.

Honolulu police are now searching for two men accused of burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue.

The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m.
The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m.

The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m.

The shop’s owner says they shattered the glass door, stole $500 dollars in cash, and grabbed the store’s iPad.

The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m.
The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m.

If you have any tips call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

