Suspects wanted in overnight burglary at popular boba spot in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular boba milk tea shop in Kaimuki was broken into early Thursday morning, officials say.

Honolulu police are now searching for two men accused of burglarizing Teapresso on Waialae Avenue.

The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m.

The burglars were caught on surveillance video at around 5 a.m.

The shop’s owner says they shattered the glass door, stole $500 dollars in cash, and grabbed the store’s iPad.

If you have any tips call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

