Polynesian Bowl donates Microsoft products to Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii-Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The 2023 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars were out at the Nanakuli Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii to give back to the local youth in the community.

The Club was presented with 60 new Microsoft Surface Pro laptops in partnership between the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and the technology company.

While on the westside, the All-Stars spent time mentoring the kids, teaching them some football drills and signed autographs.

On hand to present the gifts were Polynesian Football Hall of Fame co-founders Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.