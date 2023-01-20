Tributes
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart

The suspect was killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Indiana. (WFIE)
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:52 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Evansville Central Dispatch in Indiana confirmed authorities responded to an active shooter situation at a Walmart on Thursday night.

Dispatch says it happened at the store located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville.

The call originally came in at 9:59 p.m.

Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department tells 14 News when police arrived on scene, officers immediately entered the building, which is when the male suspect opened fire. Police then returned gunfire, resulting in the suspect being shot and killed.

Evansville police say the gunman was shot and killed at a Walmart location. (WFIE)

According to EPD, the threat was neutralized.

Sgt. Gray says at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but there could be more victims. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials are urging anybody who was injured during the incident to contact police.

