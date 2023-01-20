Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign falling on a car.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a woman has died and two others injured after a restaurant sign fell on their car.

According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, a Denny’s restaurant sign hit a car that was occupied by three people in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told WAVE that the wind appeared to knock the sign from its post before it struck the vehicle.

Authorities said three adults were inside the car when the sign fell, including a 72-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital but later died.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham said. “It’s certainly very windy and I’m certain that was a factor and involved in this.”

According to police, all of the occupants of the car needed to be extracted from the vehicle by first responders and taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release the condition of the other two victims or identify the woman killed in the incident.

Elizabethtown police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
North Shore murder suspect, Stephen Brown, takes the stand.
‘I wanted to run’: Defendant takes stand to blame girlfriend in brutal North Shore killing
The U.S. Coast Guard says it's monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands.
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode
EMS ambulance
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous

Latest News

Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational
Hana hou! 'The Eddie' gets another green light with conditions more favorable this time around
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Hawaii’s homeless crisis takes a toll on local restaurants
Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Behind the unmistakable sound of Hawaiian music stands a rich history that is being explored by...
Nonprofit tackles projects to honor, preserve decades of Hawaiian music history