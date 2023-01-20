Tributes
Massive waves to bring massive crowds: City prepares as ‘The Eddie’ set to kick off Sunday

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Waimea Bay for the big surf contest
Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Waimea Bay for the big surf contest (Image: Melissa Giorgio/Facebook)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:22 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world’s best surfers and millions of fans worldwide are anxiously waiting for “The Eddie” to return.

Barring any major last-minute obstacles, the Eddie is a go for Sunday.

And crowds — that are just as massive as the swell — are expected to pack Waimea Bay in the tens of thousands.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a historic event when it happens, but it also presents a number of challenges for the North Shore community.

In an attempt to alleviate congestion, the city is increasing bus routes from Honolulu to Waimea Bay.

“Parking is going to be extremely limited, so to offset that our Department of Transportation Services is offering four additional buses off to the North Shore starting at 4:30 a.m. It’s going to be leaving from the Mauka side of Kona Street at Ala Moana Mall,” said Nathan Serota of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

The buses will be going every half hour until 6 p.m.

The city is also asking folks not to set up large tents unless they are part of the contest as they tend to block the view of lifeguards and spectators.

Those hoping to watch the contest in person should expect to sit in three to four hours of traffic as it backs up into Wahiawa. Because of this, contest organizer, Clyde Aikau, suggests people to stay home and watch the live coverage.

As a reminder, officials said that Waimea Bay isn’t the only part of Oahu expected to see huge surf this weekend — most north and west shores will be dangerous, so beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water.

