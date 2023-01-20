Tributes
Low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Kunia Village water system

Officials said it was found in water samples collected from the Del Monte Kunia 3 well.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said low levels of PFAS ― known as forever chemicals ― were detected in Kunia Village’s water system.

Officials said it was found in water samples collected from the Del Monte Kunia 3 well.

Despite this discovery, DOH said, “No immediate action is necessary for the system’s 650 users.”

While the levels of the PFAS chemicals are “very low,” the Health Department said it is above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new, interim health advisory levels. Officials said the chemicals could pose a “health risk over a lifetime of consumption.”

Health officials said concerned residents can use a home filter.

DOH added that because PFAS chemicals are used in so many products, it us not uncommon to see low levels in drinking water.

This story will be updated.

