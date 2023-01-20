Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Keno player turns 20-cent bet into $108K win

A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.
A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A resident in Las Vegas turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers, and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
EMS ambulance
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
Samson Souza faces a misdemeanor charge for interrupting House Speaker Scott Saiki's opening...
Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 20, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 20, 2023)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without...
Zelenskyy pleads for tanks
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday