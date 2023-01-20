Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of murder, kidnapping in gruesome 2017 North Shore killing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After less than a day of deliberations, a jury on Friday found Stephen Brown guilty of murder and kidnapping in the gruesome 2017 killing of Telma Boinville at a North Shore vacation rental.

Brown was found guilty of murder, two counts of kidnapping and burglary.

While the verdict was being read Friday morning, Brown showed no emotion and stared straight ahead. The judge later rescinded Brown’s bail, ordering him to remain behind bars.

The jury will return Monday to begin discussing sentencing in the case. Brown faces an extended sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors argued in court that Boinville walked in on Brown and Hailey Dandurand, his girlfriend at the time, while they were burglarizing a North Shore vacation rental in December 2017.

Brown tied Boinville up and she was brutally killed with a machete and other weapons.

Boinville’s young daughter, Makana, was also snatched from a truck outside and tied up.

During closing arguments on Thursday, Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell dismantled Brown’s testimony that he made when he took the stand on Tuesday.

In his own defense, Brown claimed Dandurand killed Boinville while he stepped out of the home to keep a lookout after they tied her up.

Prosecutors said Brown was the only one “physically powerful enough to subdue Telma Boinville,” adding that he also made a critical admission to Boinville’s then 8-year-old daughter that they killed her mother.

Brown’s defense attorney claimed that the prosecution does not know what happened in the house where the murder was committed and that the DNA evidence doesn’t tie his client to the weapons used to kill Boinville.

