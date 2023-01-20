Hawaii’s homeless crisis takes a toll on local restaurants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people. And it’s hurting their bottom line.

In addition to a labor shortage and high food costs, some business owners say they’re now conflict negotiators as the homeless crisis in Hawaii worsens.

Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Food Hall in Waikiki -- he says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years.

“Our management staff, unfortunately has to play police constantly. We get alerted to homeless people that are bothering our guests and are inside our restaurant,” said Mike Palmer, owner of Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki.

Many employees aren’t trained to deal with combative customers, especially when it involves drugs or mental illness. And they fear retaliation.

“Our staff is afraid to go walk home at night alone, because people are getting jumped and bullets are flying,” Palmer said, referring to increased reports of crime in the area.

“You don’t want to upset the person that’s already aggravated, right? So please call the police don’t try to take it upon yourself to do anything, call the police that trained on how to de-escalate the situation,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

She says HRA members are reporting more cases of harassment and violence -- and some are losing business.

She adds some homeless people seem to “have no fear,” adding “I don’t understand why if we asked them nicely to please move on, you know, they stand outside of the door of the restaurant, and they beg for money, and people don’t want to come into the restaurant, because then they’re afraid, you know, to walk past somebody that may reach out or may grab their purse, or something like that.”

Matsuoka says most incidents are resolved without issue, but sometimes altercations result in injuries and property damage, like a recent incident at her store in Manoa.

“When he came in and he just was like loud and being you know, kind of violent. We asked him to leave and the employee got nervous so they locked him out. Well, they heard the key lock and when they locked him out they got violent and he put his fist through the glass window,” she said.

Security guards and cameras can help, but many small businesses can’t afford them.

McDonald’s franchise owner Victor Lim says a positive but firm approach works well at his Fort Street Mall downtown location.

“We engage with them and tell them basically, what the rules of engagement are gonna be if you want to be served in our restaurant,” said Lim. “If you talk to them, they understand. And so I would encourage people to give them a chance first.”

Many residents and business owners say more police presence and patrols can be a deterrent -- but add long term solutions are needed to address the real issue.

“We’re hoping that there’s more organizations that can help these people so that they can get the services that they need, so that they can come off the streets,” Matsuoka said.

