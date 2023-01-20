Tributes
Hawaiian Air reaches contract agreement with pilots amid future Amazon cargo operation

The agreement has an average 33% pay increase, with about half to be paid on signing.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines has reached a contract agreement with its pilots offering big raises, bonuses and flexible scheduling.

The Air Line Pilots Association confirms a four-year settlement for Hawaiian Air’s roughly 1,000 pilots has been reached.

The agreement has an average 33% pay increase, with about half to be paid on signing. The contract also adds to retirement benefits, increases scheduling flexibility, and sets industry-leading rates for Hawaiian’s new cargo operation for Amazon. Those pilots will make more than they would make flying for UPS or FedEx.

As part of this new Amazon freight contract, the Air Line Pilots Association said, this new venture “should add hundreds of new employees to our airline, including 100 to 200 pilots, in addition to the rapid expansion we are already experiencing with our passenger service.”

The union has worked closely with Hawaiian management for more than a year to settle on this deal.

“Partnering with Amazon will provide even greater growth and advancement opportunities for the Hawaiian pilots, as well as critical diversification of both our airline’s operations and route network alike,” said Capt. Larry Payne, chair of the Hawaiian Airlines Master Executive Council and member of Air Line Pilots Association.

If ratified by the pilots, the contract will become effective on March 2.

