Firefighters responding to large blaze at Aiea highrise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a large blaze at a highrise in Aiea.

Witnesses captured photos of thick smoke pouring from an upper floor of Lele Pono Condo at 98-099 Uao Pl.

The condominium is reportedly 33 stories high and is located across from Pearlridge Center.

There was no immediate word on evacuations or injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.