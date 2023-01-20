Tributes
Firefighters responding to large blaze at Aiea highrise

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a large blaze at a highrise in Aiea.

Witnesses captured photos of thick smoke pouring from an upper floor of Lele Pono Condo at 98-099 Uao Pl.

The condominium is reportedly 33 stories high and is located across from Pearlridge Center.

There was no immediate word on evacuations or injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

