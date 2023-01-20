BWS says military denied access to test Navy water wells

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another simmering feud in the Red Hill water crisis. The Board of Water Supply is asking to test the Navy’s water wells, but the military appears unwilling to allow it. Hawaii News Now had a one-on-one interview with BWS chief engineer and manager, Ernie Lau, who explained his frustration.

The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft which supplied 20 percent of Oahu’s water from Halawa to Hawaii Kai has been shut down for more than a year during the Red Hill water crisis.

The public’s water source is not contaminated, but Lau says he’s still worried about a contamination plume from the Navy’s Red Hill fuel spills that had tainted the Pearl Harbor drinking water system and sickened thousands of people in 2021.

“I am tired of hearing experts explain that maybe the plume is shrinking or it’s going away because the levels are going down,” said Lau.

He says Navy reports show the 80-year-old underground fuel facility had 72 documented releases over its history totalling 180,000 gallons of fuel. Where that contamination sits underground is unknown and Lau doesn’t want BWS’s three wells to suck in any contamination.

“I don’t feel comfortable turning them on with this absence of clear conclusive information about how far the contaminant plume is moving through the the aquifer,” said Lau.

The Board of Water Supply asked for permission to test the Navy’s water wells, but at a town hall meeting Wednesday night, Lau said his request was recently denied.

“We are allowing you folks to test at our wells or even the EPA or Department of Health, but we want access to every Navy monitor well including also Red Hill shaft,” said Lau.

Lau says BWS will ask again next month.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Navy Region Hawaii and a spokesperson.

“We appreciate your question, but unfortunately our subject matter experts have been tied up with other issues all day. We’ll work to get you a response tomorrow (Friday),” said Mike Andrews, DPAO. Navy Region Hawaii.

