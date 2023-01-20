Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records

Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.(Guinness World Records)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog in Ohio is setting records at 23 years old.

According to Guinness World Records, Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix, has recently been given the title of the world’s oldest living dog.

A spokesperson for Guinness said Spike was certified in December 2022 to have been born at least 23 years ago and weighs about 13 pounds.

Spike’s owner said she found him roughly 14 years ago in a parking lot and named him after a dog that was a character in “Tom & Jerry” cartoons.

Spike is nearly blind and hard of hearing but according to his owner, he still enjoys spending time with other animals on their farm and with people he knows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Aikau Contest in 2009
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
Nickie Lum Davis also agreed to pay $3 million in restitution for her conviction in the...
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
Samson Souza faces a misdemeanor charge for interrupting House Speaker Scott Saiki's opening...
Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge
Some business owners are reporting more cases of harassment and aggression from homeless people...
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House