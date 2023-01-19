Wahine basketball returns to the Stan to host UC Irvine, UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returns to Manoa this weekend to host Big West Conference opponents UC Irvine and UC Riverside.

The ‘Bows take on the Anteaters on Thursday and the Highlanders on Saturday — both tip off at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii is coming off of a road trip split, falling to Long Beach State 62-48 before a convincing win over Cal State Northridge 76-60.

UH’s Daejah Phillips currently leads the team in scoring with 164 points on the season, averaging 10.9 points-per-game.

Both games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

